Colts’ injury report: LB Anthony Walker (ankle) added as DNP

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) are almost through with their week of practice ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

After the first injury report of the week came out, the Colts have some mixed views on Thursday’s report. Some players returned to practice while others continued to miss.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report:

*DNP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participant | FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. (10/7) Thurs. (10/8) Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP Anthony Castonzo LT Rib DNP DNP Darius Leonard LB Groin DNP DNP Bobby Okereke LB Thumb DNP FP T.J. Carrie CB Hamstring LP LP E.J. Speed LB Elbow LP FP Anthony Walker LB Ankle — DNP

While Castonzo and Leonard remain very questionable for this week’s game, the latter did tell reporters he believes he can play without practicing. Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen and will likely lead to Leonard being a game-time decision if he isn’t ruled out on Friday.

A development to take note of surrounds Walker. He was added to the injury report as a DNP, which is not good news for a linebacker corps already dealing with major injuries. His status Friday could be determined depending on his participation level, but this isn’t the most encouraging sign in that the Colts could very well be without two of their starting linebackers.

Speed, Burton and Okereke all returned to practice in full, which is encouraging for their injury designations on Friday.

