Colts injury report: DE Kemoko Turay listed as LP
The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) returned the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As the team prepares for arguably their toughest challenge this season, they started the week without two starters in the secondary and tight end Jack Doyle, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol.
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Wednesday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Name
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
Trey Burton
TE
Rest
DNP
Jack Doyle
TE
Concussion
DNP
Justin Houston
DE
Rest
DNP
Kenny Moore II
CB
Ribs
DNP
Khari Willis
S
Ribs
DNP
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Knee
LP
Julian Blackmon
S
Pelvis/Knee
LP
Kemoko Turay
DE
Ankle
LP
This will be a big week for the Colts and they will certainly need the talents of Moore and Willis in the secondary. It may be tough to come away with a win against Aaron Rodgers if those two aren’t playing. Their statuses should be monitored this week.
Turay logged his first practice since coming off of the PUP list on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen if he will be making his debut on Sunday.
The Colts have two more practices before the injury designations come out on Friday.