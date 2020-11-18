Colts injury report: DE Kemoko Turay listed as LP

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) returned the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the team prepares for arguably their toughest challenge this season, they started the week without two starters in the secondary and tight end Jack Doyle, who is still in the league’s concussion protocol.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Wednesday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Status Trey Burton TE Rest DNP Jack Doyle TE Concussion DNP Justin Houston DE Rest DNP Kenny Moore II CB Ribs DNP Khari Willis S Ribs DNP Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP Julian Blackmon S Pelvis/Knee LP Kemoko Turay DE Ankle LP

This will be a big week for the Colts and they will certainly need the talents of Moore and Willis in the secondary. It may be tough to come away with a win against Aaron Rodgers if those two aren’t playing. Their statuses should be monitored this week.

Turay logged his first practice since coming off of the PUP list on Tuesday, but it remains to be seen if he will be making his debut on Sunday.

The Colts have two more practices before the injury designations come out on Friday.

