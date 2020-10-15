Colts injury report: Justin Houston (hip) logs limited practice

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) released their injury report following Thursday’s practice as they prepare for the home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts got some encouraging news on their injury report as defensive end Justin Houston returned to practice after being listed as a “Did Not Participate” on Wednesday. Houston was limited on Thursday and appears to be on track to play—barring a setback—which falls in line with his words earlier in the week.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report for the Colts:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
|Name
|Position
|Injury
|Wed. (10/14)
|Thurs. (10/15)
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Denico Autry
|DE/DT
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Groin
|DNP
|FP
|Trey Burton
|TE
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|Justin Houston
|DE
|Hip
|DNP
|LP
|Darius Leonard
|LB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Anthony Castonzo
|OT
|Rib
|LP
|FP
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|Calf
|LP
|DNP
|Chaz Green
|OT
|Back
|—
|DNP
Those who haven’t practiced yet this week include Autry, Alie-Cox and Leonard. They will have one more chance to practice before the designations come out on Friday.
It also seems Castonzo will be ready to go after missing Week 5 against the Browns. He was a full participant on Thursday, which means he’s likely heading into the weekend without a designation.
The Colts will release their injury designations on Friday’s injury report, which will give us a better idea on the players who haven’t practiced yet this week.