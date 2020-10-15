Colts injury report: Justin Houston (hip) logs limited practice

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) released their injury report following Thursday’s practice as they prepare for the home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts got some encouraging news on their injury report as defensive end Justin Houston returned to practice after being listed as a “Did Not Participate” on Wednesday. Houston was limited on Thursday and appears to be on track to play—barring a setback—which falls in line with his words earlier in the week.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Those who haven’t practiced yet this week include Autry, Alie-Cox and Leonard. They will have one more chance to practice before the designations come out on Friday.

It also seems Castonzo will be ready to go after missing Week 5 against the Browns. He was a full participant on Thursday, which means he’s likely heading into the weekend without a designation.

The Colts will release their injury designations on Friday’s injury report, which will give us a better idea on the players who haven’t practiced yet this week.