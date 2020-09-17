Colts injury report: Jack Doyle did not practice again

Kevin Hickey

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) wrapped up Thursday’s practice as they prepare for the Week 2 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts following Thursday’s practice:

Name Position Injury Wed. (9/16) Thurs. (9/17) Fri. (9/18) Game Status
Jack Doyle TE Ankle/Knee DNP DNP
Malik Hooker S Illness DNP FP
Zach Pascal WR Ankle DNP LP
Julian Blackmon S Knee LP LP
Justin Houston DE Calf DNP
Isaiah Rodgers CB Ankle DNP
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Toe LP

Doyle is now in danger of missing the Week 2 home opener and if he does, that will be a major blow to the run-blocking part of the offense. Houston, Rodgers and Pittman Jr. were all added to the injury report so their status for the game will likely be determined by Friday’s participation level.

Here’s a look at the Jaguars injury report on Thursday:

Name Position Injury Wed. (9/16) Thurs. (9/17) Fri. (9/18) Game Status
Cameron Dantzler CB Rib DNP DNP
Jeff Gladney CB Knee FP FP
Bisi Johnson WR Knee FP FP

