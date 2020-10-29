Colts injury report: Darius Leonard a full participant

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) are getting closer to their Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions (3-3) and have released the injury report following Thursday’s practice.

There is some very encouraging news with linebacker Darius Leonard, who appears to be on track to make his return since suffering a groin injury in Week 4. However, there are a few other names to monitor for Friday as the weekend approaches.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. (10/28) Thurs. (10/29) Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee DNP LP Denico Autry DL Not Injury Related DNP FP Julian Blackmon S Rest DNP FP Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP Jack Doyle TE Not Injury Related DNP DNP Justin Houston DE Rest DNP FP Ryan Kelly C Knee LP DNP Darius Leonard LB Groin LP FP Chaz Green OT Back FP FP

The Colts only had one player not practice Thursday due to an injury. That would be the center in Kelly, who is likely to enter the weekend as questionable if he isn’t ruled out on Friday when the designations come out.

The Colts should see the return of Leonard, barring a setback while Doyle has missed the last two practices due to a non-injury related reason.

It should be noted that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. did practice again on Thursday but won’t be on the injury report as he’s still on the injured reserve list.

The Colts will release their injury designations following Friday’s practice, which will give us a little more clarity entering the weekend.

