Colts injury report: Darius Leonard returns, Mo Alie-Cox DNP

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) released their practice injury report on Wednesday as they returned to the field in preparation for the Week 8 matchup against the Detriot Lions (3-3).

As stated earlier on Wednesday, the Colts saw the return of linebacker Darius Leonard and rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., though the latter wasn’t listed on the injury report as he’s still on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Wednesday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. (10/28) Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee DNP Denico Autry DL Not Injury Related DNP Julian Blackmon S Rest DNP Trey Burton TE Rest DNP Jack Doyle TE Not Injury Related DNP Ryan Kelly C Knee LP Darius Leonard LB Groin LP Chaz Green OT Back FP

So while the Colts had six players listed as DNPs, the only injury-related case comes with the tight end Alie-Cox. He’s been dealing with a knee injury since initially suffering the ailment against the Browns in Week 5.

The Colts got some encouraging news with Leonard returning to practice in a limited fashion. That bodes well for his status on Sunday and if he’s able to log just one full practice, he’s likely to be ready for his return after missing the last two games.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay did practice on Wednesday but is not listed on the injury report because the Colts have yet to activate him off the PUP list.

