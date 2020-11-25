Colts injury report: 9 players listed as DNP
The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) released the first injury report of the week as they prepare for a crucial matchup against the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12.
The big news of the day is that the team placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It isn’t clear if he’s a high-risk close contact or a positive test, but his status for Sunday’s game is in serious doubt. He didn’t practice Wednesday but was not listed on the injury report due to being moved to the reserve list.
Here’s a look at Wednesday’s injury report:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Name
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
Julian Blackmon
S
Illness
DNP
Justin Houston
DE
Not Injury Related
DNP
Ryan Kelly
C
Neck
DNP
Quenton Nelson
G
Back/Ankle
DNP
Bobby Okereke
LB
Ankle
DNP
Zach Pascal
WR
Knee/Foot
DNP
Philip Rivers
QB
Toe
DNP
Khari Willis
S
Ribs/Shoulder
DNP
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Illness
DNP
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Knee
FP
Braden Smith
OT
Thumb
FP
Noah Togiai
TE
Knee
FP
Anthony Walker
LB
Ribs
FP
Notes
The Colts don’t have practice Thursday due to Thanksgiving and will return to practice on Friday.
Wednesday’s practice typically features a maintenance day for some minor ailments. It isn’t clear who falls into that category but don’t be surprised if a handful of players return to practice on Friday.
There’s a chance Justin Houston was deemed a close contact to Buckner so as long as he tests negative in the coming days, he should be good to go—assuming that’s what he missed practice for.
Braden Smith, who was inactive in Week 11, appears ready to make his return against the Titans, barring a setback.
Philip Rivers told reporters Wednesday that his toe injury shouldn’t keep him from playing on Sunday.