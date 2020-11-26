Colts injury report: 6 players listed as estimated DNPs

Even though the Indianapolis Colts (7-3) didn’t practice on Thanksgiving Thursday, they did release an estimated injury report ahead of the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans (7-3).

These are only estimations had the Colts practiced on Thursday so we won’t know what the real statuses for the weekend will be until the final injury report is released on Friday.

Here’s a look at the estimated injury report on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Status

Julian Blackmon

S

Illness

DNP

FP

Justin Houston

DE

Not Injury Related

DNP

FP

Ryan Kelly

C

Neck

DNP

DNP

Quenton Nelson

G

Back/Ankle

DNP

DNP

Bobby Okereke

LB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Zach Pascal

WR

Knee/Foot

DNP

DNP

Philip Rivers

QB

Toe

DNP

DNP

Khari Willis

S

Ribs/Shoulder

DNP

DNP

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

Illness

DNP

FP

Isaiah Rodgers

CB

Knee

FP

FP

Braden Smith

OT

Thumb

FP

FP

Noah Togiai

TE

Knee

FP

FP

Anthony Walker

LB

Ribs

FP

FP

Notes

  • This is encouraging for players like Rock Ya-Sin, Justin Houston and Julian Blackmon. They appear to be cleared to play on Sunday.

  • Philip Rivers is listed as a DNP again, but he expects to play. Still, it should be monitored over the weekend.

  • The six players listed as DNP have one more chance to log a practice before the weekend gets here, and that will be crucial for their status entering Week 12.

  • There’s no update on the status of DeForest Buckner, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

