Colts injury report: 6 players listed as estimated DNPs
Even though the Indianapolis Colts (7-3) didn’t practice on Thanksgiving Thursday, they did release an estimated injury report ahead of the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans (7-3).
These are only estimations had the Colts practiced on Thursday so we won’t know what the real statuses for the weekend will be until the final injury report is released on Friday.
Here’s a look at the estimated injury report on Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Name
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
Julian Blackmon
S
Illness
DNP
FP
Justin Houston
DE
Not Injury Related
DNP
FP
Ryan Kelly
C
Neck
DNP
DNP
Quenton Nelson
G
Back/Ankle
DNP
DNP
Bobby Okereke
LB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Zach Pascal
WR
Knee/Foot
DNP
DNP
Philip Rivers
QB
Toe
DNP
DNP
Khari Willis
S
Ribs/Shoulder
DNP
DNP
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
Illness
DNP
FP
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
Knee
FP
FP
Braden Smith
OT
Thumb
FP
FP
Noah Togiai
TE
Knee
FP
FP
Anthony Walker
LB
Ribs
FP
FP
Notes
This is encouraging for players like Rock Ya-Sin, Justin Houston and Julian Blackmon. They appear to be cleared to play on Sunday.
Philip Rivers is listed as a DNP again, but he expects to play. Still, it should be monitored over the weekend.
The six players listed as DNP have one more chance to log a practice before the weekend gets here, and that will be crucial for their status entering Week 12.
There’s no update on the status of DeForest Buckner, who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.