Colts injury report: 6 players listed as DNP

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) released the injury report following a return to practice on Wednesday as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the week of practice begins, the Colts have six players listed on the injury report as “did not participate,” all of which are notable names on their respective side of the ball.

Here’s a look at the injury report following Wednesday’s practice:

*DNP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participant | FP = Full Participant*

The Colts got some good news with Castonzo returning to practice after missing Week 5 due to a rib injury. He was officially listed as a limited participant.

We also knew that Autry, Blackmon, Houston and Alie-Cox all suffered injuries in Week 5. They are pretty much in wait-and-see mode, and their participation on Thursday and Friday should give a better idea as to their status for Week 6.

Leonard begins the week listed as a non-participant while Wilkins is on the injury report for the first time with a calf injury.