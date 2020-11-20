Colts injury report: 5 players listed as DNP

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) saw their injury report get longer on Thursday ahead of the Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts got a few members of their secondary to return to practice, and it seems Jack Doyle could be ready to return, there is a situation unfolding in which four defensive linemen missed practice.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name Position Injury Wed. Thur. Fri. Status Trey Burton TE Rest DNP FP Jack Doyle TE Concussion DNP FP Justin Houston DE Rest DNP FP Kenny Moore II CB Ribs DNP LP Khari Willis S Ribs DNP FP Mo Alie-Cox TE Knee LP LP Julian Blackmon S Pelvis/Knee LP FP Kemoko Turay DE Ankle LP LP Denico Autry DE Illness — DNP Tyquan Lewis DE Not Injury Related — DNP Al-Quadin Muhammad DE Not Injury Related — DNP Grover Stewart DT Not Injury Related — DNP Noah Togiai TE Knee — DNP Braden Smith OT Thumb — LP

With Autry out due to an illness and three other defensive linemen being listed as non-injured players, there is a chance the Colts are dealing with a potential COVID-19 situation. That is pure speculation, especially since no players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, per the league’s transaction wire.

The destinations will be released on Friday and if this continues to be an issues, the Colts may be down several key players against one of the league’s best offenses.

