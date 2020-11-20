Colts injury report: 5 players listed as DNP

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) saw their injury report get longer on Thursday ahead of the Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts got a few members of their secondary to return to practice, and it seems Jack Doyle could be ready to return, there is a situation unfolding in which four defensive linemen missed practice.

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Name

Position

Injury

Wed.

Thur.

Fri.

Status

Trey Burton

TE

Rest

DNP

FP

Jack Doyle

TE

Concussion

DNP

FP

Justin Houston

DE

Rest

DNP

FP

Kenny Moore II

CB

Ribs

DNP

LP

Khari Willis

S

Ribs

DNP

FP

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Knee

LP

LP

Julian Blackmon

S

Pelvis/Knee

LP

FP

Kemoko Turay

DE

Ankle

LP

LP

Denico Autry

DE

Illness

DNP

Tyquan Lewis

DE

Not Injury Related

DNP

Al-Quadin Muhammad

DE

Not Injury Related

DNP

Grover Stewart

DT

Not Injury Related

DNP

Noah Togiai

TE

Knee

DNP

Braden Smith

OT

Thumb

LP

With Autry out due to an illness and three other defensive linemen being listed as non-injured players, there is a chance the Colts are dealing with a potential COVID-19 situation. That is pure speculation, especially since no players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, per the league’s transaction wire.

The destinations will be released on Friday and if this continues to be an issues, the Colts may be down several key players against one of the league’s best offenses.

List

Colts vs. Packers: 4 things to know entering Week 11

Latest Stories