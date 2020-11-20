Colts injury report: 5 players listed as DNP
The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) saw their injury report get longer on Thursday ahead of the Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers (7-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts got a few members of their secondary to return to practice, and it seems Jack Doyle could be ready to return, there is a situation unfolding in which four defensive linemen missed practice.
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Name
Position
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
Trey Burton
TE
Rest
DNP
FP
Jack Doyle
TE
Concussion
DNP
FP
Justin Houston
DE
Rest
DNP
FP
Kenny Moore II
CB
Ribs
DNP
LP
Khari Willis
S
Ribs
DNP
FP
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Knee
LP
LP
Julian Blackmon
S
Pelvis/Knee
LP
FP
Kemoko Turay
DE
Ankle
LP
LP
Denico Autry
DE
Illness
—
DNP
Tyquan Lewis
DE
Not Injury Related
—
DNP
Al-Quadin Muhammad
DE
Not Injury Related
—
DNP
Grover Stewart
DT
Not Injury Related
—
DNP
Noah Togiai
TE
Knee
—
DNP
Braden Smith
OT
Thumb
—
LP
With Autry out due to an illness and three other defensive linemen being listed as non-injured players, there is a chance the Colts are dealing with a potential COVID-19 situation. That is pure speculation, especially since no players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, per the league’s transaction wire.
The destinations will be released on Friday and if this continues to be an issues, the Colts may be down several key players against one of the league’s best offenses.