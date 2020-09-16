Colts injury report: 3 players listed as DNP Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts released their injury report following Wednesday’s practice as they prepare for the home opener against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

Head coach Frank Reich told the media before practice that three players wouldn’t be participating on Wednesday. That was tight end Jack Doyle, safety Malik Hooker and wide receiver Zach Pascal.

Here’s the injury report from Wednesday’s practice:

Name Position Injury Wed. (9/16) Thurs. (9/17) Fri. (9/18) Game Status Jack Doyle TE Ankle/Knee DNP Malik Hooker S Illness DNP Zach Pascal WR Ankle DNP Julian Blackmon S Knee LP

It will be something to monitor over the next few days with the big three that missed practice. The rookie in Blackmon continues to work his way back from ACL surgery in December, but it remains unclear if he will make his debut in Week 2.