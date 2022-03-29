Colts to induct Tarik Glenn into Ring of Honor this season

Tarik Glenn no longer has reason to be upset at not being in the Colts’ Ring of Honor. The team announced Tuesday it will induct the former offensive lineman during the 2022 season.

Glenn played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Colts, who drafted him in the first round in 1997. He admitted last year he was bothered by his exclusion from the team’s exclusive club.

The Colts agreed he is worthy of the honor.

“We’re really excited about Tarik Glenn going into the Ring of Honor,” Colts Owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “He’s so deserving. I spoke with Tarik, and he’s so excited. I know how much our fans love him. That’s great news because he’s a special guy.”

Glenn, who, as the left tackle, guarded Peyton Manning’s blindside, started 154 career regular-season games and 13 postseason contests. He earned three Pro Bowls.

Glenn will become the 18th honoree joining owner Robert Irsay (1996), receiver Bill Brooks (1998), head coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), offensive lineman Chris Hinton (2001), quarterback Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), head coach Tony Dungy (2010), receiver Marvin Harrison (2011), running back Edgerrin James (2012), running back Eric Dickerson and running back Marshall Faulk (2013), center Jeff Saturday (2015), General Manager Bill Polian (2016), quarterback Peyton Manning (2017), receiver Reggie Wayne (2018), defensive end Dwight Freeney (2019) and defensive end Robert Mathis (2021).

