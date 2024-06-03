Colts will induct Dallas Clark in their Ring of Honor

The Colts will make an addition to their Ring of Honor this season.

The team announced that tight end Dallas Clark will be inducted into the group at some point during the year. He is the 19th person to go into the Ring of Honor and the first since tackle Tarik Glenn during the 2022 campaign.

"The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe," Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. "In today's game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play. He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor."

Clark was the 24th overall pick in the 2003 draft and he spent nine years with the Colts. He had 427 catches for 4,887 yards and 46 touchdowns in the regular season and 64 catches for 847 yards and four touchdowns in 12 playoff appearances.