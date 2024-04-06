Colts hosting OT Travis Glover on official top 30 pre-draft visit

The Colts will be hosting Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover on an official pre-draft visit, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Each team is permitted to have 30 of these pre-draft meetings. It’s an opportunity for the player to come to the facility, where the team is able to have one-on-one time with them to go over film, see how they would fit in the locker room, and to go through medicals if needed.

Glover is listed at 6-6 323 pounds and is reportedly 15 pounds down from that figure this offseason. He was not invited to the NFL Combine, but at his Pro Day, Glover recorded 23 reps on the bench press and a 32-inch vertical with 35.5-inch arms.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more experienced player than Glover. A five-year starter with 4,164 career snaps and experience at both tackle positions, along with also playing some left guard.

Over the last two seasons, he has allowed five total sacks and 24 pressures over 707 pass-blocking snaps. Glover ranked 29th among all tackles in PFF’s pass-blocking grade and had his best season in 2023 as a run blocker by that metric as well.

Glover competed in both the Hula Bowl and the Senior Bowl during this pre-draft process.

“I can’t wait to get in the building and learn from the veterans around me,” said Glover in an interview with The Draft Network. “I can’t wait to find my fit and execute our playbook. I feel like I’m going to get better every single season. I’m going to keep developing. I’m excited to compete.

“I’m going to start off by executing small goals once I get inside the building. I want to make the team first and foremost, and then I want to find my way onto the field. I want to make the biggest impact my team needs from me.”

The Colts have invested in the offensive tackle position in recent drafts, selecting Blake Freeland, Bernhard Raimann, and Jake Witt. However, with tackle being a premium position and this draft class loaded with talent, the opportunity to add to this position group at some point will likely be there for GM Chris Ballard.

Glover is projected as a Day 3 pick or potential undrafted signee.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire