Colts hosting Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince on official pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts will host Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince on an official pre-draft visit, according to Tony Pauline.

Each team is permitted to have 30 of these pre-draft meetings. It’s an opportunity for the player to come to the facility, where the team is able to have one-on-one time with them to go over film, see how they would fit in the locker room, and to go through medicals if needed.

Prince measures in at 6-0 and weighs 183 pounds. He recorded a so-so Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 6.61 but did run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and post a 10-5 broad jump. The bench press, vertical, and 3-cone tests are what brought his overall RAS down.

Prince played 2,611 career defensive snaps at Ole Miss, most of which came lined up on the boundary. Prince also has special teams experience, playing 341 snaps across four phases.

For his career on defense, Prince has allowed a completion rate of just 52 percent and 13.6 yards per catch, with six interceptions and four pass breakups over four seasons.

Prince has been a very sound tackler over his career as well, missing only 13 of his 140 attempts over the last three seasons. This has contributed to him being one of PFF’s higher graded run defenders at the cornerback position as well.

For more on Prince’s game, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say in his pre-draft report:

“Starter for the better part of three years while at Ole Miss. Prince plays with an upright posture and lacks desired hip fluidity in his transitions. He could become a more effective press corner but needs to play with greater physicality and effort.

“He allows receivers ample workspace as route runners due to the amount of deep zone coverage Ole Miss runs but might have the athletic ability to squeeze routes tighter if asked to play more man. He has average instincts and an average nose for the football. His size and willingness in run support help and could make him a Day 3 selection with a chance to become a CB4/5.”

Cornerback remains the biggest need for the Colts in this year’s draft and a position they will have to address in the early portion of the draft. With how deep this year’s cornerback class is, the Colts will likely have the opportunity to double-dip at this position later on in the draft as well.

Prince is PFF’s 278th-rated prospect overall and their 28th-rated cornerback in this class.

