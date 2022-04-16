Colts hosted UConn OT Ryan Van Demark on pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts hosted former Connecticut offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With the draft quickly approaching, the Colts are rounding out their top-30 visits as they try to get as much information as possible on every prospect that might be on their draft board.

Demark had a strong pro day in front of a number of teams and the Colts have been among the organizations he visited during the pre-draft process.

UConn OT Ryan Van Demark — who shined at his shirtless pro day — visited the #Chargers, #Cardinals and #Colts this week, with the #Chiefs up next, per source. Six official visits in all for Van Demark, who stands 6-6 and 307 pounds. https://t.co/fhY7DNZ3hS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2022

Van Demark checks a lot of the boxes that the Colts have historically liked in their offensive tackles.

The senior out of Connecticut was a team captain for the Huskies in 2022. Those are two boxes the Colts like to see. He also measured in at 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds with 35 1/2-inch arms. Check, check and check.

He also spent his last three seasons at UConn playing left tackle as the starter, which shows that may be more of his natural position.

What’s also intriguing about Demark, who is expected to be drafted on Day 3, is his athletic profile. The fact that he posted a 4.5 in the short shuttle drill bodes well for his ability to reach his ceiling.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

As Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy has pointed out over the last few offseasons, an elite time in the short shuttle has an extremely high hit rate among offensive tackles.

Your team should target every OL prospect that runs a sub-4.47 short shuttle Over the last 10 years, only 24 players have hit that time at the Combine They combined to start 84% of their career games, including gems like Kelce, Paradis & Leno The Clubhttps://t.co/y7pAvScSou pic.twitter.com/407sgy6F0C — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 28, 2022

That number doesn’t guarantee Van Demark will be a bonafide starter. But those who have hit close to the mark have hit their ceiling more often than not.

Van Demark may be best suited as a swing tackle working more in a depth role but given his athleticism and measurable, there would be no surprise if he wound up being one of the Colts’ selections on Day 3.

