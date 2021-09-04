Colts hosted TE Austin Fort for visit, held tryout for 3 others

The Indianapolis Colts hosted a visit for free-agent tight end Austin Fort and held a tryout for three other players on Friday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Fort, 26, went undrafted out of Wyoming following the 2019 NFL draft. He signed with the Denver Broncos after receiving an invite to training camp but tore his ACL during the preseason, which ended his campaign. He suffered a setback during training camp in 2020 and was placed on injured reserve again, missing the entire season.

The three players the Colts held a tryout for on Friday included safety Steven Parker, tight end Joshua Perkins and wide receiver Connor Wedington.

