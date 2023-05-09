Colts hosted free-agent OL Chris Hubbard for visit

The Indianapolis Colts recently hosted free-agent offensive lineman Chris Hubbard on a visit, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Even with Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith reprising their roles as the starting tackles, and the Colts adding Blake Freeland in the 2023 NFL draft, the front office needs to find depth for the room.

Hubbard has 49 starts across nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. He also has experience working at guard and right tackle.

Veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard recently visited the #Colts, per source. Nine-year vet has 49 career starts with Pittsburgh and Cleveland. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 8, 2023

Hubbard has appeared in just five games over the last two seasons. A former undrafted free agent following the 2013 NFL draft. Hubbard measures in at 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds. Though it was a decade ago, he also measured in with incredibly short arms (30.75 inches) at Alabama’s pro day.

Hubbard would provide some depth and competition as a backup right tackle or guard while Raimann and Smith would be the starters on the edge.

We’ll see if anything comes of this, but the Colts at least wanted to check in on the veteran offensive lineman.

