Colts host South Carolina WR Xavier Legette on top-30 pre-draft visit

In an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette mentioned that the Colts were one of 14 teams that he visited as part of the pre-draft process.

Other teams that he met with include Green Bay, Denver, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Baltimore, and Jacksonville.

Legette brings excellent size and athleticism to the receiver position, measuring in at 6-1, weighing 221 pounds, with a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.92, which includes a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, along with elite vertical and broad jump numbers.

Legette is a bit of a late bloomer from a production standpoint. He played five seasons at South Carolina but didn’t have his breakout year until 2023.

This past season, Legette caught 73 percent of his 97 targets at an impressive 17.7 yards per catch with 17 touchdowns. He was quite good after the catch picking up YAC. Legette has experience lining up in the slot and playing on the boundary.

For more on Legette, here is what Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com had to say in his pre-draft report:

“Legette is a thick, muscled-up receiver with impressive top speed and toughness. He relies on physicality more than quickness to power through press coverage. He isn’t a polished route runner, but he can build speed and win 50/50 balls. He has reliable hands, and he has a nice blend of speed and toughness after the catch. He plays much faster with the ball in his hands. Overall, Legette doesn’t offer a full complement of routes, but he can do damage with his select few.”

The Colts need more juice on offense, and Legette could provide that with his straight-line speed and YAC ability.

However, as Jeremiah notes, he needs refinement as a route-runner. So early on in his career, Legette benefit heavily from designed touches that get him the ball quickly and in space where his playmaking can take over–something Shane Steichen’s offense does very well.

Legette is the 49th-ranked player on Jeremiah’s big board and is the 11th-ranked wide receiver in a loaded draft class. Legette is projected to be a Day 2 pick.

