Colts to host QB Sam Howell on pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting former North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on a visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Even with Matt Ryan entrenched as the starting quarterback for at least the next two seasons, the Colts are still on the hunt for a long-term answer at the position.

Howell figures to be one of the options available to the Colts on Day 2 of the draft, assuming a team doesn’t select him before then.

Pelissero reported that the visit is expected to take place at some point this week.

Howell has enough arm talent to intrigue a team on draft day. He has a pretty solid deep ball to go along with toughness in the pocket and the ability to add value in the run game. He ran an RPO offense at North Carolina so he has plenty of experience in that arena.

Howell has also been highly-regarded in the character area by his coaches and teammates.

Where Howell struggles appears to come with inconsistent accuracy, which likely stems from a need to improve his footwork and mechanics in the pocket. The offense limited his assignments in going through full-field reads but the Colts would draft him as a project and eventual successor to Ryan.

Howell has enough to his game for an argument to be made in selecting him on Day 2, and that’s likely why the Colts are bringing him in for a visit ahead of the draft.

