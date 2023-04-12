Colts to host QB C.J. Stroud for top-30 visit this week

The Indianapolis Colts will host Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for a top-30 visit this week ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

While the Colts have already held a private workout with Stroud—and the majority of the top quarterback prospects—they are making sure they get him in for a visit before the draft.

This week, Stroud reportedly has visits with the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Lions as well.

C.J. Stroud also has visits with the #Colts (4) and #Lions (6) later this week. Almost every team in the top eight spending extra time with one of the draft’s top QBs. https://t.co/SMQPQuMdTF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

The consensus is that Stroud will be going to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. The Colts still need to go through the process on each of the quarterbacks that could fall to them at No. 4 overall.

Stroud’s profile is relatively clean compared to the other quarterback prospects in the class. He has good size and arm strength for the position and has the best ball placement among the entire class. He’s a perfect fit for Frank Reich’s offense in Carolina and would be a strong fit in Shane Steichen’s offense as well.

The biggest question with Stroud is how comfortable he is improvising. We’ve seen him do it before but not at a consistent rate. It’s not a totally alarming concern, but it is something to note in his profile.

It will be interesting to see where the Colts ultimately land on the quarterback class and whether they’d be willing to move up to the No. 3 spot for a quarterback.

Regardless, the Colts will have conducted a private workout and a top-30 visit with three of the four top quarterback prospects once Stroud’s visit is concluded this week.

Story continues

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire