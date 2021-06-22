Colts to host Panthers for joint training camp practices

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Carolina Panthers for joint training camp practices at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield ahead of the preseason opener in August, the team announced Tuesday.

This was expected as reported by Zak Keefer of The Athletic following the 2021 draft, but it wasn’t set in stone just yet. Now that the team has announced it, the Panthers will be visiting the Colts.

Despite going 5-11 in 2020, this should be an interesting matchup for the Colts. The Panthers’ trio of receivers in D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall should provide the secondary with a stiff test right off the bat.

It isn’t clear how much work running back Christian McCaffrey will get during the two joint practices and the preseason game, but he will be the star of the show after missing most of the 2020 season due to injury.

The Panthers also traded for Sam Darnold this offseason, hoping he can be the quarterback of the future.

The Colts will be hoping to see what their new players like Carson Wentz and Kwity Paye can do against some real competition even if the looks will be vanilla for the most part.

The Colts are expected to have fans in attendance for training camp, which will help get things back to normal after a pandemic-filled 2020 season.

