Colts to host Jets in Week 9 for Thursday Night Football

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hosting the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 9 for a Thursday Night Football matchup, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

This will be the first prime-time game at home for the Colts since the 2017 season when they hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 15, which was also on a Thursday night. They lost that game 25-13.

The Jets will be a much different team than the one the Colts dominated in Week 2 of the 2020 season. They have a new head coach in Robert Saleh, formerly the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. They also have a new quarterback in the form of No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.

The Colts will also look much different than their 2020 roster with quarterback Carson Wentz taking over for the now-retired Philip Rivers. By Week 9, the Colts are also hoping that new left tackle Eric Fisher will have returned from his Achilles injury.

The Colts have been a team that doesn’t get a lot of love in prime time so hopefully, this will be just one of a number of national games for Indy in 2021.

