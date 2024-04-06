Colts to host highly under the radar OL prospect on pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts are one of seven teams that are reportedly scheduled to host University of British Columbia offensive lineman Giovanni Manu for an official pre-draft visit, according to Justin Dunk of 3 Down Nation.

Each team is permitted to have 30 of these pre-draft meetings. It’s an opportunity for the player to come to the facility, where the team is able to have one-on-one time with them to go over film, see how they would fit in the locker room, and to go through medicals if needed.

Manu held his Pro-Day on March 29th, in which Dunk reports that 16 NFL teams attended, including the Colts, who had offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter in attendance.

“Manu stands six-foot-seven and 352 pounds,” wrote Dunk. “He recorded a 5.03-second forty-yard dash with a 1.81 ten-yard split, as well as an 8.29 three-cone and 4.81 short shuttle. The Pitt Meadows, B.C. native put up 23 reps on the bench press while leaping 33.5 inches in the vertical and 107 inches in the broad.”

Dunk adds that had Manu been invited to the NFL Combine, his 40-yard dash would have tied for ninth among offensive linemen and his vertical jump would have tied for sixth.

There are only so many men on this planet at that size who can move that well, which is why Manu is garnering so much attention during this pre-draft process.

Manu, who was born in Tonga, has earned All-Canadian honors in 2022 and 2023, playing both the left tackle and left guard positions.

Although offensive tackle Jake Witt, who the Colts drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of DII Northern Michigan, wasn’t as under the radar as Manu is, it’s a pick that does go to show that GM Chris Ballard will take a flier on an athletic tackle with upside.

