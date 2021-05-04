Colts to host former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher on a visit

The Indianapolis Colts have set up a visit with former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fisher, a former first overall pick of Kansas City in 2013 out of Central Michigan, and a recent Super Bowl champion in 2019, was released by the Chiefs in March after a brutal Achilles tear in the AFC championship game last season against the Buffalo Bills.

While the road to recovery for Fisher will not be an easy one, the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard, who was a part of the Chiefs front office that drafted Fisher clearly see enough potential to outweigh the risk of a potential deal.

However, it’s likely that Fisher may not be fully healthy in time for the beginning of the 2021 season. If Fisher is able to get back to his two-time Pro Bowl (2018, 2020) form, he would go a long way to filling the void in Indianapolis at the left tackle position left by Anthony Castonzo earlier this off-season.