Colts to host EDGE Luiji Vilain for pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting former Wake Forest edge rusher Luiji Vilain for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With the draft arriving in just over a week, this is the final week that teams can conduct their top-30 visits. We have been tracking the majority of those visits.

Wake Forest edge Luiji Vilain is visiting the #Colts today, per source. It’s the eighth “Top 30” visit for Vilain, the onetime Michigan four-star recruit who led the Demon Deacons with nine sacks last fall. Also, one of the best names in this draft. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2022

Vilain, a redshirt senior, wasn’t invited to the NFL combine but his pro-day measurements are pretty intriguing. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Vilain measured in with 33 5/8-inch arms while posting a 7.01 in the three-cone drill. He also posted a 4.79 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.57 10-yard split.

Those numbers are significant because all of them essentially meet the threshold for what the Colts have historically targeted in edge rushers since Chris Ballard took over as general manager.

On the production side, Vilain didn’t do much at all during his first four seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. He transferred to Wake Forest after receiving his degree from Michigan where he posted 9.0 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss in 2021.

Given his lack of production and age (24), Vilain is likely a late Day 3 pick at best. But his measurables and athleticism will intrigue plenty of teams.

