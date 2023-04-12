Colts to host CB Art Green for top-30 visit

The Indianapolis Colts will host Houston cornerback Art Green for a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

It has been a theme throughout the offseason for the Colts to show interest in adding to the cornerback position, and the subject of their official draft visits has focused mostly on the prospects projected in the later rounds.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, Green has visits with the Colts and Denver Broncos.

Though Green was not invited to the NFL combine, he put on a show at Houston’s pro day. He measured in at 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds with 30 7/8-inch arms. He posted a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash while adding a 36-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2-inch broad jump.

A fifth-year senior, Green spent his first two seasons of college at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Houston ahead of the 2020 season. He was a two-year starter for the final two seasons of his career with the Cougars.

In 2022, he appeared in 12 games (11 starts) while recording two interceptions, 10 passes defended and three tackles for loss.

Green is currently projected to be a late Day 3 selection or priority free agent signing following the draft so it’s likely we should keep an eye out for him when the Colts begin adding undrafted rookies.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

