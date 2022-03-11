Colts will host Carson Wentz, Commanders in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts may have traded away quarterback Carson Wentz, but it’s still highly probable he’ll be suiting up at Lucas Oil Stadium for a game in 2022.

The schedule hasn’t come out yet so it’s unclear when the game will be but the Washington Commanders are on the docket to visit the Colts in the Circle City during the 2022 season.

Assuming Wentz is still the starter by the time that game rolls around, he’ll have his chance at revenge against his former team. Fortunately for the Colts, they know exactly what makes Wentz tick.

After trading Wentz away, the Colts are now in the market for a quarterback. They could go with a trade for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr, add a veteran from free agency or draft a rookie in April.

What the Colts want to do as a replacement for Wentz is unclear. Their moves in free agency should give us a better idea on that front but before that time comes, it’s still a mystery.

Wentz’s time with the Colts was short and frustrating, but he’ll be back at Lucas Oil Stadium sometime during the 2022 season.

