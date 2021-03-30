BREAKING NEWS:

NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Colts to host Bucs for 17th game in 2021

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts will officially host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 17th game of the 2021 regular season as the league announced Tuesday the approval of the new schedule.

It was reported earlier this offseason that if the 17-game seasons got approved by NFL owners, then the Colts would host the Super Bowl champion Bucs. Now, that has become official.

In hosting the Bucs, there is a good chance the Colts will have a primetime game. Assuming the Colts are still in the hunt for a playoff spot with the addition of quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Bucs are reloading after their Super Bowl run that ended with a dominating victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They found a way to bring back both Chris Godwin and Shaq Barrett while Rob Gronkowski signed another one-year deal.

It should be an interesting season with 17 games now, but it’s official that the Colts will host the Bucs.

