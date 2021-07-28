Colts host 3 players for workouts

The Indianapolis Colts hosted three players for a workout on Wednesday, per the league’s transaction wire.

The three players included linebacker Davin Bellamy and defensive ends Nick Coe and Damontre Moore.

Bellamy has bounced around on multiple practice squads since entering the league in 2018. Given his size (6’5, 259), it’s possible the Colts could be working Bellamy out as a defensive end.

Coe, 23, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has spent some time on the Patriots and Dolphins offseason rosters.

Moore, 28, has bounced around the league since being drafted as a third-round pick in 2013 with the New York Giants (2013–2015), Miami Dolphins (2015), Oakland Raiders (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Oakland Raiders (2018), San Diego Fleet (2019) and San Francisco 49ers (2019).

Even with COVID-19 protocols still in place, the Colts are likely to continue kicking the tires on players throughout training and the preseason.