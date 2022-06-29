Colts to host 16 open training camp practices

With Carson Wentz out and Matt Ryan in at quarterback, there should be plenty of intrigue for Colts training camp this summer.

Fortunately for Indianapolis fans, there will be plenty of opportunities to see the new quarterback in action.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that they’ll host 16 open practices at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.

The complex is located about 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

Camp opens on Wednesday, July 27 and runs through Thursday, Aug. 18. Practices begin at noon, with the exception of a night practice on Saturday, July 30.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Westfield and Grand Park for another summer of Colts Training Camp,” Colts vice chair and owner Kalen Jackson said in a statement. “After two years of living with strict health protocols, we’re so happy this year’s Training Camp will resemble camps of the past when it comes to fan activities and player interaction.”

The Colts will host the Lions for a pair of practices on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18 in advance of the preseason matchup between the two teams on Saturday, Aug. 20.

While Indianapolis’ training camp is free to attend, fans have to obtain a ticket for the event on the team’s website.

