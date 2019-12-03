Colts hoping to get receiving help back soon

When you’re as beat up as the Colts are on offense, any sliver of good news is something you hang onto with.

With offensive players falling by the wayside on a weekly basis, Colts coach Frank Reich said he’s hopeful that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be able to return this season.

Hilton aggravated a calf strain in practice last week, and missed last week’s loss to the Titans. He had missed three games with the injury, then came back in a limited role against the Texans in Week 12 before suffering the setback.

Asked if he thought Hilton was a possibility to miss the rest of the year, Reich told the team’s official website: “We’re hopeful that he’ll return.”

He better, because his importance to them can’t be understated. The Colts are 1-8 in games without their leading receiver.

They’re taking the same optimistic posture with rookie wideout Parris Campbell, who is working his way back from a broken hand and practiced some last week.

“But I was optimistic last week, to be honest,” Reich said. “I was hoping that he was gonna get there last week, and we didn’t quite get there. So that would make you believe that there’s a pretty good chance this week, but we’ve said this many times: until you actually get out there and practice, and especially, like we said, for a younger guy, we need to see it all three days out there — Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — that he’s ready mentally and physically to go. And hopefully he is, but it’s too early to tell.”

The Colts could use all the help they can get. They were down to three active wideouts last week (Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin) after Chester Rogers was lost for the game with an early knee injury. Rogers is likely to miss the rest of the season.

That was for a team that put tight end Eric Ebron on IR last week, found out they wouldn’t be able to activate wideout Devin Funchess from IR, and was without running back Marlon Mack (broken hand). Transactions are likely coming, as they need to add some targets to replace all the injured.