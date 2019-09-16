Colts hope to talk Adam Vinatieri out of retirement

Signs are pointing toward a retirement announcement on Monday from future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri. If the Colts have their way, it won’t happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts aren’t ready to give up on Vinatieri, and they hope to persuade him to stay. Either way, they expect to have an answer by Monday afternoon.

In the interim, the Colts expect to hear from every agent of every kicker who is currently looking for a job. If Vinatieri does indeed move on, Indy will need to find one, quickly.

Vinatieri, one of the greatest kickers to ever play the game and the league’s all-time scoring leader, has missed five kicks in two weeks.