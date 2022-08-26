Colts hope Kwity Paye will be ready for season opener

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye suffered a knee injury during Wednesday’s training camp practice, but it appears he avoided a major injury.

While the injury was classified as a bone bruise—good news all things considered—head coach Frank Reich mentioned Paye will need time to rest. The hope is that there is enough time for Paye to rest the injury in order to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

“Yeah, we’re very happy about that. When he first went down – I thought I got a good view of it live. It just looked like bang, just a little hyperextension. The MRI, everything looked pretty good. So, we’ll play it cautious,” Reich told reporters Thursday. “It banged up a little bit, a little bit sore, but just more give him some rest and he should be hopefully good to go for the opener.”

Just a day after potentially losing Rigoberto Sanchez for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles, this news had everyone holding their breath.

However, it appears Paye avoided a major knee injury and will have his sights set on being ready for the regular-season opener in Houston.

