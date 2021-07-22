Colts to honor late 1950s teams with throwback uniform vs. Bucs

The Colts announced Wednesday they will wear a throwback uniform this season. They are going way back in time.

The Colts will wear a throwback uniform modeled from 1956 in their game against the Buccaneers in Week 12 this season. It’s intended to honor the Baltimore Colts team of the late 1950s.

The Colts won back-to-back championships in 1958-59 with stars such as Johnny Unitas, Alan Ameche and Lenny Moore. The 1958 title game now is known as the Greatest Game Ever Played.

The white helmet features the Colts’ signature blue horseshoe logo on the back. The vintage uniform will have the Colts’ two-stripe pattern move down from the shoulders to the sleeves, where three stripes run parallel to the field.

Player numbers are on the shoulders instead of the sleeves, and the usual two stripes running the length of the pants are replaced by a wider single blue stripe.

The blue socks will feature stripes and will match the throwback sleeve striping design with a trio of white lines.

