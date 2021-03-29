Colts hold tryout for TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for free-agent tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Sprinkle was a fifth-round pick with the Washington Football Team in the 2017 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with Washington but never truly broke out as a move tight end.

Sprinkle’s best season was in 2019 when he recorded 26 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown. Outside of that, he’s never recorded more than five receptions in a season.

The Colts have a need for a move tight end behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. Frank Reich’s scheme likes to utilize the position as a mismatch in the passing game so they are on the lookout for a passing-catching option.

Should the Colts sign Sprinkle, he would likely be fighting for the TE3 spot behind Doyle and Alie-Cox and playing a similar role to that of Trey Burton in 2020.

