Colts hold tryout for QB Brian Lewerke, 6 others

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for seven players on Wednesday, including former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, per the league’s transaction wire.

The other six who were at the tryout were five wide receivers in Marcell Ateman, Darrius Shepherd, Kendrick Murphy, Chris Finke and Jordan Suell. Former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche was also included.

Lewerke went undrafted in 2020 but was viewed as an intriguing prospect that could have been taken late in the draft. He wound up signing with the New England Patriots but was waived before the season began.

With the news of Philip Rivers’ retirement, the Colts won’t leave any stone unturned in their search for his replacement. Only Jacob Eason is under contract currently so it should be expected that the Colts will bring in more competition.

The Colts can sign these players to futures contracts if they want. The rosters don’t expand to 90 players until after the Super Bowl so any player with a futures contract will be on the reserve list.

