Colts hold tryout for 6 TEs

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout this week that included six different tight ends, per the league’s transaction wire.

With the injury to Jack Doyle making him a scratch for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup with the Vikings, the Colts made sure to take a look at what’s available.

Among the six tight ends includes two familiar names in Hale Hentges and Andrew Vollert. Here’s the full list of players who participated in the tryout:

It isn’t clear how much longer Doyle will be out with the ankle and knee injuries but he didn’t practice all week and was ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game.

The position is pretty thin at the moment with Mo Alie-Cox assuming the starting duties and waiver claim Noah Togiai will be the backup on Sunday.

The severity of Doyle’s injury will determine what moves the Colts make, but they are conducting their due diligence regardless.