Colts to hold second head coach interview with Raheem Morris

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris a second time for the head coach vacancy Friday, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Morris is the fourth candidate to be revealed as a finalist for the head coach vacancy since the conclusion of the first round of interviews. Along with Morris, the Colts have interest in holding second interviews with Dan Quinn, Ejiro Evero and Jeff Saturday, with more likely to come.

Source: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will have his second interview for the Colts HC job on Friday in Indianapolis. Indy search accelerating a bit now. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2023

Morris was impressive in his virtual interview with the Colts, and it was expected that he would be one of the finalists for the head coach vacancy.

He’s certainly an intriguing candidate for the way he can command a room, and he has vast experience on both sides of the ball even if he is a defensive-minded coach.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

