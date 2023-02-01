Colts hold second head coach interview with Brian Callahan

The Indianapolis Colts are interviewing Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan a second time Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

It was previously reported that Callahan was going to be among the finalists for the head coach vacancy after the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. However, the date wasn’t specified.

Now, we know that Callahan’s second interview, which is in person, is taking place Wednesday.

#Colts have a second interview with #Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan scheduled for today, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2023

Callahan is one of the more intriguing candidates for the job considering the history he has with quarterbacks and the recent success he’s enjoyed as the offensive coordinator of the Bengals.

He’s still a young candidate, 38, but he grew up in the NFL life as his father, Bill, is one of the most accomplished active coaches in the league. Bill has been coaching in the NFL for the majority of the last 28 years.

Callahan developed a relationship with Colts legend Peyton Manning during his days with the Denver Broncos and has also worked as the quarterbacks coach for names like Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr. For the last four seasons, he’s been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals.

Callahan is one of seven current finalists for the head coach vacancy, joining a list that includes the following:

That includes:

