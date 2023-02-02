Colts to hold second head coach interview with Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts will hold a second head coach interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Glenn is now the eighth candidate to get a second interview for the head coach vacancy as the search continues to grow.

The Colts are bringing in Lions DC Aaron Glenn for a second interview tomorrow for their vacant head coaching position, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 1, 2023

Glenn, 50, played 15 years in the NFL and put together a stellar playing career after being a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL draft with the New York Jets.

He got into coaching as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns for two seasons (2014-2015) before joining the New Orleans Saints as defensive backs coach, a role he held for five seasons (2016-2020).

Glenn has spent the last two seasons working as the defensive coordinator of the Lions under head coach Dan Campbell. He was one of the stars of “Hard Knocks” during the show’s 2022 series, proving to be an intense coach who isn’t afraid to push his players.

The other candidates who have received a second interview include:

