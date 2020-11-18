Colts hold No. 17 pick in 2021 NFL Draft entering Week 11

The Indianapolis Colts (6-3) are focused on trying to make the playoffs as they find themselves in a tight race in the AFC with seven games remaining on the season.

While it is still a little too early to be heavily looking at the 2021 NFL draft—sorry draft season folks—nothing is hurt by checking in on where the Colts currently sit in the draft order at this point in the season.

As Week 11 rolls around, the Colts currently hold the No. 17 pick in the first round of the draft.

There was a bit of news surrounding the draft coming out on Wednesday. The NFL set a tentative date of April 29 for the 2021 NFL draft, along with a few other dates in the offseason.

Even in a win-now outlook, the Colts will utilize the draft greatly to their advantage. It is likely the Colts will end up around the No. 17 pick given the way they have played this season. Should they make the playoffs, it would be even lower in the order.

The draft is still months away, but it appears Indy will be heading for a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.