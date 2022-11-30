Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft.

Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.

Entering Week 13, the Colts currently hold the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Things may only get more difficult for the Colts in the coming weeks, which would be good for their draft capital.

They are on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) in Week 13 before their bye in Week 14. Then, they visit the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) in Week 15 before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) and visiting the New York Giants (7-4) in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively.

There are massive holes across this roster, starting with the most important position of all at quarterback. It will be interesting to see what the front office does, especially since Chris Ballard’s days as general manager may be numbered.

We’ll see just where the Colts are at in the draft order when the season ends in January, but there’s a good chance a top-10 pick is coming to the Circle City.

