Colts to hold camp in suburban Westfield for next decade

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Colts will hold training camp for the next decade at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, a suburb north of Indianapolis.

The 400-acre complex features 26 baseball and softball diamonds, 31 multipurpose fields for soccer, football and lacrosse and has an indoor facility that has served as a training site for NFL draft prospects. The deal was announced Wednesday.

After moving to Indy in 1984, the Colts held training camp at Anderson University - about 35 miles northeast of team headquarters - until 1998. Camp moved to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, near the Illinois state line, in 1999.

Indy stayed there through 2009 until returning to Anderson from 2010-16. This year's camp was held at the team complex.

