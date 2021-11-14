Trevor Lawrence fumbled with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and DeForest Buckner recovered for the Colts to end the Jaguars’ comeback attempt. The Colts held on for a 23-17 victory.

The Colts have won two in a row and four of their last five to get back to .500 at 5-5.

The Colts had three sacks of Lawrence, the final a combination of Buckner and Dayo Odeyingbo after the Jaguars had reached the Indianapolis 46. Lawrence finished 16-of-35 for 162 yards.

The Jaguars ran for 179 yards with Jamal Agnew taking three carries for 79 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run. James Robinson had 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Lawrence added 33 yards on five carries.

The Colts gained only 295 yards.

Carson Wentz went 22-of-34 for 180 yards, with Michael Pittman catching five passes for 71 yards.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He had 10 carries for 93 yards in the first quarter.

Colts hold on for 23-17 win over Jaguars with a strip-sack of Trevor Lawrence originally appeared on Pro Football Talk