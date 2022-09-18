Colts hit rock bottom in shutout loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) were nothing short of embarrassed Sunday in a 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) at TIAA Bank Field.

There simply is no silver lining to this. The Colts went on the road knowing they needed to show some semblance of fight and accountability. They came out extremely flat yet again. There was no urgency. There was no fight.

The product the Colts put on the field Sunday was truly an utter embarrassment. There’s no other way to say it.

This is rock bottom.

Here’s everything we know about the pathetic loss against the Jaguars:

Final Score: Jaguars 24, Colts 0

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 0 0 0 0 0 Jaguars 7 14 10 7 24

The game was over when...

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

…the Colts arrived at the stadium. You thought the opener against the Houston Texans was bad? This was downright pitiful. From the first Matt Ryan interception to the final drive, the Colts were a team that looks like they should be competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Keys to the game

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts were 2-of-10 on third down, 0-for-2 on fourth down and 0-2 in the red zone.

The offensive line had no answer for Jaguars DE Josh Allen, who racked up two sacks, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Conversely, the pass rush for the Colts was essentially non-existent outside of a handful of plays. They recorded just two quarterback hits without a sack.

The defense as a whole was putrid. Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of-30 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and a 121.5 passer rating.

On third down, the Jaguars offense converted 6-of-14 third-down attempts and 2-of-2 on fourth down. They also were 2-of-2 on their trips to the red zone.

3 Stars of the game

AP Photo/John Raoux

DT Grover Stewart: The only bright spot of the defense, Stewart was constantly in the Jaguars backfield. RB Jonathan Taylor: Even with the poor run blocking, Taylor still averaged six yards per carry. P Matt Haack: Three of his five punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Story continues

Injuries

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

LB S haquille Leonard (back), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion) were all inactive due to injuries.

S Julian Blackmon suffered a shoulder injury during the first half but returned to the game after going to the locker room

Quick Hits

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

QB Matt Ryan completed 16-of-30 passes for 195 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions and a 34.0 passer rating.

Matt Pryor was a revolving door at left tackle. Early results suggest it wasn’t the right move to go this route.

Only three of the Colts’ offensive drives entered Jacksonville territory. Only two of them came after the first drive of the game.

The Colts offensive line as a whole allowed five sacks. Outside of a pair of 20-plus yard runs, they got very little push in the run game as well.

While Ashton Dulin led the way with 79 yards, the depth in the wide receiver room is extremely concerning. The rest of the wide receiver room combined for 47 receiving yards.

What's next?

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Colts head coach Frank Reich will hold a conference call Monday before the team prepares for the Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire