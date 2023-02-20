Colts hiring Tom Manning to coaching staff

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire former tight ends coach and Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning to the coaching staff under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

Manning had a brief stint with the Colts in 2018 as the tight ends coach in which he helped Eric Ebron set a career-high with 13 receiving touchdowns.

The news was first reported by Bearcat Journal and confirmed by Justin Williams of The Athletic.

#Bearcats offensive coordinator Tom Manning is also leaving after a brief stint at Cincinnati, source confirms to @TheAthleticCFB. Manning is heading back to the Colts and the NFL. @BearcatJournal was first to report the Manning news. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) February 20, 2023

Manning, 39, spent only that season in the NFL as a coach. After his stint with Indy, he went back to the college ranks to be the offensive coordinator/running backs coach for Iowa State. He remained the offensive coordinator for four seasons (2019-2022) while also serving as the tight ends coach (2021).

Manning was announced as the next offensive coordinator for the Bearcats in January, but he’s now expected to be the tight ends coach for the Colts. However, a specific position has not been reported yet.

The Colts have yet to announce an offensive coordinator under Steichen, though they put in requests to interview Jim Bob Cooter and Tee Martin. They also reportedly hired former New York Giants running backs coach DeAndre Smith, likely for the same role.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire