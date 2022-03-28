The Colts added one former NFL head coach to their staff when they named Gus Bradley their defensive coordinator this offseason and they’re adding another one to help him out.

Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reported on Monday that the Colts are hiring former Panthers, Broncos, and Bears head coach John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed the hire a short time later.

“Really excited. . . . I think he’ll be a great complement to Gus,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Fox has not worked in the NFL since the Bears fired him at the end of the 2017 season. He has a career record of 133-123 as a head coach and took both the Panthers and Broncos to the Super Bowl.

Colts hiring John Fox as senior defensive assistant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk