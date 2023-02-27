Colts to hire Tony Sparano Jr. as offensive line coach

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire New York Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. as their new offensive line coach, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

While the Colts also had eyes on Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan, it seems they landed with Sparano Jr., who is the son of the former NFL offensive line coach and former head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2008-2011).

I’m told #Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has accepted the job as the offensive line coach of the Colts, per source.

Sparano worked will with Bobby Johnson last season with #NYG. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 27, 2023

After playing defensive end for the University of Albany, Sparano Jr. got his start in the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2011, the final year his father was the head coach.

He then spent three seasons with the New York Jets as an intern (2012-2013) and offensive assistant (2014). Sparano Jr. then spent two seasons as the tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bills (2015-2016).

After that, Sparano Jr. was hired as the assistant offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a role he held for four seasons (2017-2020). He spent a season with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New York Giants (2022) as an assistant offensive line coach.

The coaching staff is far from complete, but the group is starting to come together. You can keep up to date with the latest news and coaching hires via our tracker.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire