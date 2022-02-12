Colts hire Ron Milus, looking to hire LB coach Richard Smith

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first hire on the defensive coaching staff under new coordinator Gus Bradley and are working on bringing another in quickly.

Though it had been reported that the Colts were expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milius, multiple reports confirmed that has now become official. It isn’t yet clear the exact nature of his role but expect it to be with the secondary.

While Milus is now confirmed, the Colts are also “working on” hiring former Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith likely for the same role, per Mike Chappell of Fox59.

Can confirm Colts hire of ex-Vegas DB coach Ron Milus. @FieldYates with it first I believe.

Colts also working on ex-Vegas LB coach Richard Smith. Both long-time aides to DC Gus Bradley. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 12, 2022

Smith has been the linebackers coach under Bradley ever since the latter was hired in 2017 as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith then followed Bradley to the Raiders for the 2021 season.

Smith has been coaching the NFL since 1988 when he started out holding various roles for the Houston Oilers. He began working with linebackers in 1997 with the San Francisco 49ers and has held that role ever since with his various stops along his journey.

Smith has been the linebackers coach for the 49ers (1997-2002), Detroit Lions (2003-2004), Carolina Panthers (2009-2010), Denver Broncos (2011-2014), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2020) and Raiders (2021).

Smith has also served as a defensive coordinator three times in his career with the Miami Dolphins (2005), Houston Texans (2006-2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2015-2016).

The Colts still need to hire a defensive line coach, which will be the most important of them all, but it appears Bradley’s staff is beginning to come together.

